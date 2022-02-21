The citizens of Palestine, Texas should sleep a little easier knowing the Palestine Police Department wont let shootings take place in their town without their being consequences. The Palestine Police made the announcement on Friday evening that eight people have been arrested after several shootings have been investigated.

The first incident took place on Sunday, January 30th with an investigation into multiple shootings near Reagan Park. Over the following week five more shootings took place around the Palestine community. Detectives were able to identify several subjects and found that the shootings were all related.

That's When the Arrests Began For the Multiple Shootings in Palestine

Tuesday, February 1st, 20-year-old Kylyn Thomas was arrested for Assault-Family violence, at that time a handgun was recovered. Tuesday, February 8th, Andreas Hicks, 26-years-old of Palestine was arrested for felony warrants out of Collin County. Wednesday, February 9th, 24-year-old Jaques Fault of Palestine was arrested on warrants out of Montgomery County.

Five People Were Then Arrested By the Palestine Police Department SWAT TEAM

The investigation continued on Thursday, February 10th, with an arrest executed on the residence of 712 Saltworks Road where the following suspects were taken into custody.

• Jermaryon Lane, 18 of Palestine

• Jerius Fuller, 19 of Palestine

• Billy Farris, 20 of Palestine

• Morgan Yates, 18 of Palestine

• Terinika Farris, 29 of Palestine

Three of the subjects (Jermaryon Lane, Jerius Fuller, and Billy Farris) are all arrested for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, each are now facing bond set at $750,000. In addition to these criminal charges, all suspects arrested by the SWAT TEAM will be facing an additional charge of possession of marijuana.

When the arrests took place Morgan Yates and Terinika Farris were only charges with possession of marijuana. Andreas Hicks arrested earlier was released on bond, but an additional warrant has been issued for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

The best news is that no officers were harmed during any of these arrests, and there are several violent criminals now off the streets of Palestine and East Texas. The investigation is still on-going and more charges are expected. While there is nothing you can do to completely get rid of criminal activity in any area the Palestine Police Department is doing a great job of reacting to these situations when they happen.

If you have any more details regarding these incidents or know where the now wanted Andreas Hicks is located please contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stopper at 903-729-8477.

You can read the full press release about the arrests you can click here.

