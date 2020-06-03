Pandemic Anxiety Has Lead to a Shortage of Zoloft

In some ways, this is GOOD - it means that people are reaching out for help.

2020 has really walloped the entire world and we're only three days into June - remember when the coronavirus was all we had to worry about? That was fun, wasn't it? *sarcasm*

A worldwide pandemic and riots, by themselves individually, would stress out even the calmest person, so it should be no surprise that a LOT of people are anxious and stressed about, well, everything.

The CARES Act was passed by the President on March 27th, 2020, right after the start of the American COVID-19 quarantine. It provided the $2 trillion stimulus package, as well as passing telehealth laws that allow patients to see their providers over video chat.

The pandemic has isolated people and made them anxious over the spread of the disease, treatment, jobs, money, etc. and the United States saw the highest number of Zoloft prescriptions EVER By March, up by about 12%.

The anti-depressant, which also goes by the generic name sertraline, is also used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress syndrome. As of last Friday, the Food and Drug Administration has added it to their list of drugs that are in a shortage.

If Zoloft is a drug that you take, don't panic - drugmakers have indicated that it's not necessarily the drug itself that's in a shortage, but one of the ingredients. The shortage is only expected to last for a couple of months.

Again, I see this as a good thing: people are getting the help that they need right now with their mental health.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app