Paris Winningham performed a huge country music hit on The Voice during Monday night’s (Nov. 29) two-hour episode. Handpicked by his coach Blake Shelton, Winningham belted out a touching cover of Lonestar’s “Amazed.”

Before hitting the stage, Winningham admitted that he had never performed the country ballad before, but he had always been drawn to it due to his backstory of being adopted as a child. In rehearsals, he recalled a time when he was dealing with the pain of feeling abandoned by his birth parents and hearing “Amazed” on the radio.

“It gave me an escape,” Winningham shared of the song. “Because of the lack of understanding when it came to my adoption, I just grew angry. I took a lot of it out on my mother and father. But no matter how much heartache and frustration I gave them, they’ve always loved me. They've always been right there, and were always patient with me.”

Onstage, Winningham couldn’t have appeared more honest as he made the tune his own. He poured his whole heart and soul into his emotional performance and incorporated his soulful tone into the ‘90s power ballad while backed by a full band. Halfway through his performance, Winningham took the microphone off its stand and wailed out not one, but two long notes, bringing Shelton to his feet.

“This story and the connection that you have with this song, I mean, I can tell you haven’t wound down yet about this. It comes through, and I was waiting for you to unleash the beast,” Shelton praised Winningham after his rendition of the song. “You finally did toward the end, and you’re going to the semi-finals. I have no doubt about that.”

Winningham’s cover of “Amazed” was part of challenge week, which saw the Top 10 singing tunes onstage out of their usual genre. Winningham has previously gotten his feet wet in country music. He covered Chris Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey” for his Knockout Round. If Winningham moves onward in the competition, it will be interesting to see if he decides to sing more country tunes going forward.

The Voice returns with its results show on Tuesday (Nov. 30) on NBC.