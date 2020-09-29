It was a simple video - short and to the point. It took less than 15-seconds for Parker McCollum to get the entire Texas / Red Dirt scene looking forward to October 16th.

Yesterday The Limestone Kid revealed that his new EP, Hollywood Gold, that will include his national Top 20 hit "Pretty Heart," will be out on October 16th. Not a lot of time to prepare, but then again it's more lead time than most artists seem to be giving fans lately, as dropping surprise albums has become much more popular.

Parker's latest release to Texas radio is the fan-favorite "Young Man's Blues." First thing you'll notice is it is a bit more uptempo than the version he's been singing at live shows. But this should go over great on country radio.

Back in April, McCollum released the Chris Stapleton-penned "Like a Cowboy" to Texas radio, one of the few songs he's cut that he didn't write or co-write. Despite not writing it, this song was special, McCollum shared on his socials that it became a deeply personal song, "My Grandpa was more #LikeACowboy than anyone I’ve ever known. The art and visuals for this song are all inspired by him."

In 2019 The Limestone Kid signed a big management deal, and with thousands flocking to see him play live, pre-COVID, he has already cemented himself as a true headliner at festivals across the Lone Star State.

The Austin-based singer/songwriter released his full-length debut album, The Limestone Kid, in '15. In 2017 McCollum released the Probably Wrong Sessions, before combining the ambitious two-part project together into a third, the Probably Wrong album.

