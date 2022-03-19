Sometimes a song just hits hard. It doesn't matter your age or the amount of heartache you've experienced. For one young Parker McCollum fan, that song is "To Be Loved by You."

At a recent show, one little fan was caught on video singing his heart out in the audience. With his cowboy hat pushed back, the emotions on his face are on full display. At one point, he cradles his head in his hands before throwing his arms out pleading, "What in the hell does a man have to do to be loved by you?"

It's unclear which playground beauty broke this young man's heart, but he's certainly feeling it:

"To Be Loved by You" is McCollum's second No. 1 hit following his debut single, "Pretty Heart."

On March 12, McCollum performed in front of his largest audience to date at the Houston Rodeo. 73,000 fans were in attendance for what was a homecoming show of sorts. The Texas native grew up in the Houston area, which made the show even more special.

Up next, the ACM New Male Artist of the Year will be walking down the aisle. He and Hallie Ray Light are expected to be married before the end of March. McCollum told Taste of Country that although he hasn't been too involved in the process, he knows the wedding is on a Monday and the couple will use George Strait's "I Cross My Heart" as their first dance song. The rest of the planning has been left in his fiancee's hands.