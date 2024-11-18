New Parking Scam Hitting Texas Victims in the Wallet

Life is stressful enough right now, but now there is a new TikTok video that is going viral about a new scam that is hitting Texas.

According to KHOU, a woman was attempting to park downtown Houston and didn’t realize she was falling for a scam while attempting to park her vehicle. That woman is speaking out to make sure others don’t fall victim to the same scam.

Houston Couple Caught Up in Parking Scam

Stacy Vazquez and her husband were planning a fun date night in Houston. They wanted to go out to dinner and decided to park near Port Houston. When looking for a spot she came across a man wearing a vest and light and thought this was a parking attendant, it was not.

The man asked the couple for $20 which they paid. It was shortly after paying the man that the couple was approached by someone else letting them know that they just gave $20 to a random person and that was not a parking attendant.

This Parking Scam Happens a Lot in Houston

The Park Houston Deputy Director, Maria Irshad admits that she hears about this type of scam quite often. She went on to say that there are only two ways to pay and that is into a meter directly or by their app.

There are no parking attendants. Although scammers are getting smarter and even coming up with fake QR codes in public and private lots attempting to get money out of people.

The Houston Police Department is working to crack down on this scam, but they want to let the public know about this type of scam so hopefully the number of people who get scammed will start to decrease.

