Tyler, Texas—Get ready to dine and shop at what looks like South Tyler's next 'big thing.'

The Genecov Group has unveiled new plans for a new commercial project at 8851 S. Broadway Avenue in South Tyler, close to TX-49 Toll Road. The Parkside Development will be vast, at over 600,000 square feet, and the plan is to bring high-profile retail options, restaurants, and even entertainment venues, which Tyler residents have requested for years.

The Parkside Development will be situated in a prime location in South Tyler.

Parkside Tyler Texas What a beautiful rendering of the forthcoming Parkside Development. Photo courtesy of Genecov, Canva

The Parkside Development will be situated right across the street from the 700,000-square-foot Village at Cumberland Park, making it a prime location for businesses seeking good accessibility and visibility. It will be an attractive draw for visitors and East Texans alike.

According to The Genecov Group, Parkside will have 'anchor spaces' and pad sites with frontage on S. Broadway. While we don't know yet what businesses will occupy those spaces, East Texans are already speculating what they think they could be—or at least, what they'd like them to be.

What else do we know so far about the Parkside Development coming to South Tyler?

The businesses that lease space in the Parkside Development will be part of what looks like a forthcoming vibrant area in a prime South Tyler location, especially considering nearby attractions, including the Green Acres Sports Complex and Faulkner Park.

For those who want to learn more about the Parkside Development and leasing options, reach out to Luke Cummings, Commercial Transactions Manager at The Genecov Group, at (903) 920-1646

