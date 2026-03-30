(KNUE-FM) By now, there's a good chance that if you've driven down South Broadway and looked to the west in south Tyler, you've noticed that something quite significant is in the works. You may have seen crews and equipment clearing land, and you may be wondering what is manifesting before our eyes over there.

What Is Parkside and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

So what are they building over there? It's called Parkside. You may have seen some of the buzz online. Actually, we shared a story about Parkside a while back when the project was first getting started. But now, as the project progresses, we're getting a clearer vision of the plan.

parkside tyler texas Photos courtesy of Parkside Developers loading...

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Let's say it's a bit more ambitiously stunning than a typical shopping center. Tyler has been ready for something like this for a while, and we couldn't be more excited about what the developers are creating for us all.

A Development Designed to Be More Than Just Shopping

The plan behind Parkside? According to the developers, it will be a 92-acre mixed-use development area specifically designed to bring people together in a beautiful space where families, professionals, and visitors can make new memories in a connected area with retail, dining, and outdoor space.

parkside tyler texas Photos courtesy of Parkside Developers loading...

The developers say the bigger idea is to create a place right here that people actually want to spend a good amount of time in. Yes, we'll shop and dine, but we'll also stay, play, be, and make memories with those we love. In other words, think less strip mall, and more destination.

Who’s Behind the Parkside Project?

And what makes a place feel more like a destination where you want to spend time with friends and family? Well, part of that is the intention behind the design from the outset. Let's meet the team behind the Parkside project.

The Genecov Group, OMNIPLAN, and TBG Partners are among the organizations that build with legacy and enduring vision in mind. They care about how the places they create look, yes...but also how they feel, how they are placed within the land itself, and how they affect the people who spend time there. If you look at some of their previous projects, you can see a focus on walkability, green space, and a sense of place.

Parkside North and South: What We Know So Far

As of August last year, we saw an update on the Parkside Facebook page confirming that the development will consist of two parts: Parkside South and Parkside North. They've described Parkside South as "the heart of the project," with green space and other areas specifically designed for community events, gatherings, and just relaxation. The Parkside North expansion will offer more spaces, retail, and dining.

parkside tyler texas Photos courtesy of Parkside Developers loading...

Will Parkside Preserve East Texas’ Natural Feel?

One of the biggest questions asked by intereted commenters is about is preserving what makes East Texas feel like home. Happily, that has been confirmed. Developers shared that preserving natural elements, such as mature trees and wilder green areas, is a key piece of the vision. So, they are seeking to preserve natural elements rather than just building over them all.

What We Still Don’t Know About Parkside

Of course, we don't have all of our questions answered just yet. Many people have been speculating about which businesses and restaurants are coming to Parkside; a mystery remains about what, where, and when they will arrive. But hey, perhaps that's part of the fun. We have heard rumors about some businesses, but there has been no official confirmation of more than one or two.

A Project That Could Change How Tyler Spends Some of Its Time

If it all comes to fruition as it seems to be, Parkside could become one of the most beautiful places to spend time in Tyler's growing landscape, along with downtown Tyler's will-be stunning renovation (more on that to come).

Newly released renderings are giving us a better idea of what Parkside will look like once it’s complete. Take a look:

Parkside Tyler: New Renderings Reveal Vision for Development A newly released set of conceptual renderings offers a closer look at the vision behind the Parkside development in South Tyler. The 92-acre mixed-use project is designed to blend retail, dining, and outdoor spaces into a walkable, nature-integrated destination. These images highlight potential features such as scenic water elements, gathering areas, and open-air dining spaces, all set amid preserved East Texas trees and green space. While these renderings are conceptual and subject to change, they provide insight into the atmosphere developers aim to create as the project moves forward.

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

Of course, these are conceptual—but they offer a glimpse at the kind of atmosphere developers are aiming for. We can't wait to see it all come together. In the meantime, we'll keep watching and try not to cause more traffic as we slow down a little on South Broadway to see what's next. (Please drive like ya know each other.)

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