New Pizzeria Coming to Tyler, Texas in the Fall

We are very fortunate in Tyler, Texas to have so many fantastic restaurants serving up delicious meals. It seems like we have access to every type of food, but we always love more options. Which is why I am so excited to hear that we will soon have a new pizzeria and taphouse opening in East Texas.

Parry's Pizzeria and Taphouse Google Maps loading...

The details were easy to find as Parry’s Pizzeria and Taphouse have a website page dedicated to the new restaurant expected to open this Fall. There is no exact opening date, but we will keep you posted as more information becomes available. But we love what we hear about this new restaurant.

All the Details on Parry’s Pizzeria and Taphouse

Parry’s Pizzeria is a full-service restaurant offering New York-style pizza, wings, calzones, sandwiches, wraps, salads, pasta, kid’s meals and more. And if you like drinking cold beer you are in luck as Parry’s will be featuring 72 taps of rotating craft beers to enjoy.

Get our free mobile app

Where Will Parry’s Be Located in Tyler, Texas?

The new pizzeria in Tyler will be located on Troup Hwy, the exact address will be 3314 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701. It’s in the old Roost and Salsarita’s locations. They will be open from 11am until 10pm but on Fridays and Saturdays they will remain open until 11pm.

Parry’s Pizzeria Locations in Texas

This will not be the first Parry’s location open in Texas as there are 10 locations open already with more on the way. Other states with Parry’s locations include Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada.

We can wait to try the new Pizzeria!

Best Breakfast Spots in Tyler, Texas According to Yelp Reviews Do you love breakfast? Then you need to check out these highly rated places in Tyler, Texas. Gallery Credit: Maleri McHam