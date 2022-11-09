Heads Up! One Part of I-20 Will Be Closed in East Texas on Sunday

Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic.

Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

The particular area in question?

The Kilgore News Herald reports the part of I-20 that will be closed is "the frontage road at U.S. 259 (exit 596) and can reenter the interstate at Loop 281 (exit 599)."

Ah, thank you. That's helpful.

Why are they closing this part of Interstate 20 on Sunday?

The Texas Department of Transportation announced they'll have crews out there who are tasked with removing a "dynamic message sign." Is that one of the new fancy, lit signs we see along our I-20 routes? Anyway, that's not the point of this story. I just have a curious mind. ;)

They've decided on a block of time likely to have the fewest drivers, but you may want to consider an alternate route if it applies to you.

We appreciate that they've chosen a block of time likely to see the fewest travelers on Interstate 20. In the meantime, if this is a part of your daily (or nightly) route, you may want to consider an alternate route or at least make plans to extend your travel time as the crews work to remove the sign.

