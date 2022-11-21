The Coolest Man on the Planet, The Fonz, Got to Meet His “Hero” Patrick Mahomes

Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes has fans pretty much all over the world now. You could say he has become the new face of the National Football League. He's even been on the cover of two of the last four Madden football video games. One fan of Patrick Mahomes could be considered the coolest of all time after his interview over the summer, The Fonz Henry Winkler. The two finally got to meet in a moment of pure joy.

Henry Winkler on Happy Days

Happy Days was one of the most popular television shows of all time. One of the stand out characters was Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli otherwise known as Fonzie or The Fonz played by Henry Winkler. The Fonz was basically the coolest guy in town. He had a love for everyone and made sure that if someone wasn't acting right, he'd set 'em straight. He even had a signature saying of "Aaaaa" while giving everyone a perfect smile.

He Was the Cool Dude of the Time

Over the summer, Henry Winkler was on The Rich Eisen Show to talk about his current HBO show Barry. As Rich was leading Winkler into talking about the show, Winkler interrupted Rich mid sentence and asked if he had met Patrick Mahomes. He went on to talk about how he loved watching Patrick play and wanted to meet him one day. Watch the full interaction below:

The Fonz and Mahomes Finally Meet

Right before kickoff of the Sunday night (November 20) game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, the two finally got to meet. I've watched the video several times now and the look of joy on Henry Winkler's face will make you smile. Here is the man who is considered the coolest man on the planet and he is almost star struck to meet the Whitehouse Wildcat.

I'm gonna take you up on that dinner, though. - Patrick Mahomes Oh! Absolutely. - Henry Winkler Offseason, I'm gonna make it happen. - Mahomes Absolutely. There is always a seat at my table for you. - Winkler

You can see the extensions of that joy from Winkler's and the Kansas City Chiefs Twitter posts:

To top off the night for Henry Winkler, the Chiefs won a great game against their division rival 30-27 behind three touchdowns from tight end Travis Kelce.

