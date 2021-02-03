Patrick Mahomes Avoids Near Disaster From A Haircut

The Kansas City Chiefs had to isolate two players this week when it was revealed that a barber with COVID-19 had cut their hair. But it could have been much worse.

That same barber was scheduled to cut the hair of Patrick Mahomes and about 20 other Chiefs players and staffers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Chiefs had arranged for the barber to get a COVID-19 test and he was pulled from his duties when the test came back positive. The barber found out he was positive while he was in the process of cutting Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore’s hair.

Getty Images

He had already cut wide receiver Demarcus Robinson‘s hair, so the two of them have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will isolate until they’ve had negative tests for five days. The barber, Kilgore and Robinson were all wearing masks during the haircuts, and so far Kilgore and Robinson have continued to test negative.

Rumors that the Chiefs offered free haircuts to the Buccaneers from their barber are unfounded. Smirk.