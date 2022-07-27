Patrick Mahomes Helps Make a Wish Happen for a 14-Year-Old Fan

Patrick Mahomes is getting ready for the 2022-2023 NFL season. But between that, and getting ready to have a new baby coming soon, Patrick was able to take some time away from working out to bring in a teammate and help make a fan's day. This young fan went through some difficult times as an infant but now thrives as a 14-year-old quarterback in her flag football league.

Her name is Myka and she is 14 years old. Myka is like any typical teenager in that she likes LEGOs and sweet treats but also has a love for the game of football. As a matter of fact, she is the quarterback for her flag football team where she lives in California.

Early in Myka's life, however, is where the road was pretty bumpy.

Myka was diagnosed with pulmonary stenosis as an infant, a condition where the pulmonary valve narrows and reduces blood flow. She had to undergo two open heart surgeries. Despite all of that, Myka leads a very active lifestyle.

This is where the Make-A-Wish foundation stepped in

Myka's dad is a Kansas City native, so naturally, he's a Kansas City Chiefs fan. So is Myka. Her favorite player is no surprise, either, our own East Texas NFL star, Whitehouse's Patrick Mahomes. Her wish is to meet the quarterback.

Well, that wish was granted. The Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf made a special appearance at Myka's home to deliver the news that she will head to Kansas City to meet her favorite player.

The Kansas City Chiefs rolled out the red carpet for Myka

Myka was greeted by Chiefs personal and the Chiefs cheerleaders at their practice facility. There she got to see Mahomes' locker that had some special gear just for Myka, including a Chiefs jersey with Mahomes' number but her name on the back. Myka got to play on the field with Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. She even got to do some film study with Patrick.

All in all, Myka had a great day with her favorite NFL player and Patrick Mahomes continues to make all of East Texas proud of how he's handling his stardom. Congratulations to Myka on having her wish granted. She could very well be the first woman to quarterback an NFL team. Time will tell.

