Last weekend Garth Brooks played for over 70,000 people at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, which is just about how many people flooded the stands, pre-COVID, for East Texas native Patrick Mahomes each Sunday.

The 2018 NFL MVP's mom, Randi Mahomes, commemorated Garth's show at her son's adopted home with a throwback pic of the recent Super Bowl MVP and the biggest selling country act of all time.

Patrick must be right around five or six-years-old in this picture, you've got to assume it was taken when Garth signed that contract with the Mets in 2000. Mostly a publicity stunt in return, the team donated to his Touch 'Em All Foundation for kids. Garth wrapped up spring training on March 19, 2000. He also had stints with the San Diego Padres (1999), and the Kansas City Royals (2004).

At that time Patrick's dad, Pat Mahomes, was in the middle of his stint with the Mets. The elder Mahomes went 8–0 in the 1999 season for the Mets, during 39 relief appearances, and helped them reach the playoffs. Mahomes made four relief appearances during the postseason that year, recording a 2.25 ERA in eight innings pitched, while striking out four. However it wasn't enough as the Mets lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.

Oh, and Garth did respond to the tweet, posting:

I love you #MoMMaHomes @tootgail @patrickMahomes How lucky you and @chiefs are to get to play for that crowd every time you enter that stadium!! What I saw tonight was the true definition of home field advantage. What a privilege, what an honor, what a blast that was!! love,g

