The NFL preseason is under way. That means every team is having asperations of going to the Super Bowl. One of those teams is of course the Dallas Cowboys. It's been almost three decades since the Cowboys won a Super Bowl but has one of the most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports. That combination leads to a lot of playful swipes at the team from Cowboys and non-Cowboys fans alike. One such friendly swipe was taken by Randi Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' mom.

Look, I'm a long suffering Dallas Cowboys fan. I was a senior in high school the last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. Now, I'm not one of those fans that screams every year "WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!" Would I love to see it? Of course, what fan wouldn't. But I've learned over the last decade that I need to keep my expectations in check. Nevertheless, I will always yell:

Go Cowboys!

But also as a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, I have to have a sense of humor about my team. That means when a proper swipe is taken at the Cowboys, I will get a great laugh out of it.

Case and Point

Randi Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes mom, recently went to Twitter about an incident at the airport involving ketchup on her shirt which lead to a playful and funny tweet about the Dallas Cowboys.



I see what you did there, Randi. Very funny. The great thing about the Mahomes family being native East Texans is that we can be fans of both the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs obviously have had more success recently with hosting the conference championship game four seasons in a row and a Super Bowl win in 2019. Compared to the Dallas Cowboys who've had a total of four playoff wins since their last Super Bowl in 1996 and a humiliating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 playoffs.

Go Chiefs!

Some of the comments to Randi's tweet were great as well:



Here's to a hopeful great season for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys. Maybe in Patrick's career, he'll have the chance to play his home state Cowboys in a Super Bowl. If only the Jones family could get out of their own way.

