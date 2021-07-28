Patrick Mahomes Now a Part Owner of Two Professional Sports Teams

Patrick Mahomes, and his soon to be wife, Brittany, are making waves in sports outside of football. Last year, Patrick became part of the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals. His fiancé, Brittany, has an ownership stake in Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League team. Patrick has now added a second ownership opportunity by joining Major League Soccer's Sporting KC.

Our East Texas NFL superstar doesn't want to add just championship trophies to his shelf. He's taking his record $500 million contract with his Kansas City Chiefs and investing in other sports franchises. Becoming a part of the Kansas City Royals organization seemed like a no brainer, really. Patrick's dad, Patrick, Sr., played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, including one season with the Texas Rangers. Mahomes II starred on the Whitehouse Wildcat's baseball team and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

According to ESPN, Mahomes has been talking with Sporting KC about an ownership stake for about a year. Mahomes has attended several Sporting KC matches and attended the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup match at Children's Mercy Park, Sporting KC's home pitch.

Mahomes told ESPN,

I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City's ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love. Sporting is a community-oriented club, and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.

In the meantime, Patrick is getting ready for his fifth season as quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Can they make a third straight run at the Super Bowl? With the core of the offense remaining, an improved offensive line and an improved defense, it's very possible. But certainly East Texas will wearing red and gold once again in support our hometown football star.

