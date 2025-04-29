Why You Now See Paw Print Stickers On Mailboxes in Texas

Have you ever noticed a paw print sticker on a mailbox here in Texas and wondered what it's for? Maybe you just noticed one stuck to your mailbox. Well, if so, leave it there.

That's right, don't peel it off. These stickers are now being used to help keep our postal workers safe while on the job. And, while we're at it, if you didn't know it, your dog might be a little aggressive.

If You See A Paw Print Sticker On A Mailbox, Leave It.

It's part of The USPS Paws Program, a nationwide initiative aimed to warn its mail carriers of potential dog hazards. So, what does that mean?

[The program] involves placing color-coded paw print stickers on mailboxes to indicate the presence of dogs, helping carriers take necessary precautions to prevent dog bites. The program aims to reduce dog attacks on mail carriers while also educating customers about responsible pet ownership.

Here are more details about the PAWS Program

The goal of the program is to reduce the risk of dog attacks. So now, USPS employees will be placing these paw print stickers on mailboxes where dogs are known to reside or are near a delivery route.

The specific colors will vary across the country, but typically, a yellow sticker indicates that a dog is at the next delivery address, and an orange sticker means a dog resides at that address.

According to The USPS, "the program aims to improve safety for mail carriers, educate dog owners about responsible pet ownership, and potentially help dog owners avoid liability in the event of an attack."