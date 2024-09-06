A woman named Alma posted about a disturbing event that allegedly took place at a Tyler, Texas store.

In a public local social media group, All Things Tyler, Alma Samayoa shared a warning for other women. She allegedly witnessed a man videoing up a woman's dress at the Marshall's store in Tyler at 5604 S. Broadway.

Her original post stated:

'LADIES !!!!

I just witnessed something disturbing at Marshalls a guy recording a woman underneath her dress.'

[Punctuation added.]

Here's the original post:

Screenshot from public social media group 'All Things Tyler' on Facebook

Many commented under the original post. Some were grateful for the warning. Others opined the post was an unsubstantiated claim that should've been handled differently.

Some commenters felt that instead of posting about the alleged event online, the original poster should've taken the time to call the police or contact store management. (To be clear, the woman did not state whether or not she'd done those things, in addition to sharing her concern online.)

Other commenters who came to her defense shared that they were surprised someone would complain about her post, given that she appeared only motivated to create awareness and warn people about what she allegedly saw while shopping.

Granted, while the poster didn't share whether she'd contacted police or talked to store management, I don't understand why it is a problem.

After all, she may have.

She didn't make any accusations toward any particular individual but seems motivated to warn others who may be out and about shopping to be aware of what (and who) may be nearby with nefarious purposes.

If her warning protected one person from being violated in this way, it was well worth it.

Have you seen activity of this kind anywhere in East Texas? Any experiences you've had, please share with us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

