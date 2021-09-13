Looking at pictures of this amazing property will make you think this might be the most beautiful peninsula property ever. Every aspect of this place is top notch, but it also comes with a big price tag with a list price of $7,011,000. And a bonus if you love Texas A&M because their logo is currently sitting in the driveway. This property is known as the crown jewel of Cedar Creek Lake and when you see the all the photos below you will see why it demands such a high asking price.

The property is just about one hour southwest of Tyler and the address is 4370 Palm Drive in Caney City, TX. The home is 5 bedroom and 5.5 bathroom and large in size consisting of 12,800 square feet. The home is gorgeous sitting on the Cedar Creek Lake although for that asking price most would love to have a little more than the 2.78 acres, but there is still plenty to love about this place.

More Details About the $7 Million Dollar Property in Caney City

The property has a total of 981 feet of shoreline. The house is described as a modern Rustic Ranch with over 20,000 square feet of covered space to enjoy the panoramic lake views on the peninsula.

Get our free mobile app

You Will Love Everything Inside the House

The waterfront property is stunning, and everything inside the house is just as incredible. You will fall in love with the huge kitchen with top notch amenities and amazing island plus walk in pantry. The place has 4 stone fireplaces, Timber Frame Beams, Wine Cellar, Theater Room, 2 Game Rooms, Gym, Guest House, 3 Bars, and 2 500+ square feet cabana style boat dock.

Enough talking about it, just check out these fantastic photos:

$7 Million Dollar Peninsula Property in Caney City This place has almost 1,000 feet of shoreline with one of the most gorgeous homes you will ever see.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.