People Are Selling Whataburger’s New Spicy Ketchup Online
As you already know, folks are FANATICAL about all things Whataburger especially in Texas. We recently tried out Whataburger's newest condiment that has folks going crazy, Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 with Hot Sauce here at Townsquare Media and we really enjoyed it! Don't believe us, check out the video below:
Since its release, folks are realizing that when they say "limited" they mean "limited".
Its safe to say that new spicy ketchup is a major hit but others are finding it hard to find at their local locations. While we've been fortunate it to get our hands on some in East Texas, some parts of the state haven't had a chance to try it. When that happens, you can expect a "black market" to be created where some "entrepreneurial" spirits are trying to take advantage of the ketchup's "limited" availability.
Ketchup Resellers Have Popped Up At Online Stores
Whenever you want something that's hard to find, you can best believe that there's someone online willing to sell it to you for an exorbitant price. Folks have resorted to selling the "limited batch" ketchup at online retailers like Ebay and Facebook Marketplace and if you really want to try it THAT BAD it will cost you more than the Whataburger meal you plan to eat it with. Like this first listing selling a "2-pack" for $14.99.
Or spend $10 more with this Ebay listing:
For the price of about 2 meals, you and someone special can have at least one ketchup packet to yourself.
Some folks Will Throw In A Sandwich With Purchase
I found someone on Facebook Marketplace offering the ketchup for $250 bucks! But to sweeten the deal the listing says "Never opened grade 10 will come with sandwhich (supposed to be sandwich)". If the "sandwhich" that comes with it doesn't move you to hit "BUY NOW" I don't know what will.
I Like The Limited Batch But Not THIS Much
While I do enjoy the "Limited Batch" I can assure you that it's not so "earth shattering" to resort to paying money for something that I can get JUST BY ASKING FOR IT at Whataburger. I can't knock the hustle though.