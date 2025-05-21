(KNUE-FM) Have you ever noticed that the "little things" we encounter along the way in this life are not little at all? They can be game-changers.

Get our free mobile app

When the “Blahs” Hit Hard

The other day, I was feeling a bit blah. You know the feeling? The "blahs?" Yeah, it was just a tough day.

Despite recently signing up for one of those food delivery services that I actually really enjoy, I just wasn't up for chopping zucchini and such, and a Whataburger with cheese, mustard all the way, and double-toasted buns just seemed like the next best thing to do.

So I did.

Expecting Good Food—But Getting Something More

I expected the Whataburger to be good. Because...Whataburger, hello.

However, I didn't expect how kind the staff working that late afternoon would be.

READ MORE: Whataburger and Popular Cowboy Clothing Line Team Up for Spring Collection

I pulled into the drive-thru and waited my turn, staring at the well-manicured area around the place, which made me smile. But then, I pulled up to place my order, and the kindest, clearest voice greeted me and asked if I'd had time to peruse the menu and if I had any questions.

He sounded sincere. Patient. Human.

Kindness Through a Speaker

I ordered. I'm unsure if he could tell I wasn't feeling particularly cheerful, and there was a pause. Then he spoke even more kindly, as if their apparent empathy was reaching through the speaker.

When I pulled up, someone else greeted me at the window. She was also so kind, like a friend we'd not seen in a while. She handed me my food with a smile—a sincere smile when you can see kindness in someone's eyes. I felt myself starting to feel more like myself.

Somehow, I felt the heaviness I'd been carrying lift a little, and I sincerely smiled back.

whataburger Whataburger in Gresham Village, Google Maps, Canva loading...

One Small Moment. One Big Shift.

That's it. That's all that happened.

However, it was so needed. It made me realize how starved many of us are for human connection instead of the semi-dissociated interactions we have with some people in our everyday lives. It reminded me how much we need to feel we are all in this "life thing" together.

So, to the Whataburger Team at Gresham Village: Thank You

It showed me, firsthand, how much a difference it can make when the casual encounters in our lives can affect the rest of our days, weeks, and so on.

Thank you.

And may I please say that was the best Whataburger I've ever had.

And they gave me extra spicy ketchup, too.

4 Reasons Why AI Thinks Whataburger is Better Than In-N-Out Burger We all know that Whataburger is better than In-N-Out Burger but AI says these 4 reasons truly make Whataburger stand out from the rest of the fast-food joints. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins