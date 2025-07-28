(Corpus Christi, Texas) - Whataburger is one of the best burgers you'll find anywhere. The beef has a special seasoning. The fries are salted perfectly. The specialty burgers are a cool mixture of ingredients.

No, I didn't get paid for this (although I'm always open to an endorsement of any kind), I just love Whataburger. I always get a laugh at the people that say Whataburger changed when they sold to expand across the United States. It didn't. It's still the same burger we've loved for years.

Celebrating Whataburger's Birthday

Harmon Dodson opened the first Whataburger August 8, 1950 in Corpus Christi. Since that time, Whataburger spread across Texas then into the other southern states then began an expansion across the rest of the country. Their combination of great tasting breakfast items and burgers available 24 hours a day has kept the popularity of the Texas born and bred burger joint a favorite for millions of fans.

This year, Whataburger turns 75 and on August 8, Whataburger fans with the app can get a cheap Whataburger, as in 75¢ cheap. There will also be some special cups released to celebrate the big day. If you're in Corpus Christi on August 8, the Corpus Christi Hooks baseball team will suit up as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for the night.

Whataburger Day deals Whataburger loading...

Whataburger Day Details

Get ready for a fun birthday celebration from Whataburger on August 8. Find out all the details at stories.whataburger.com.

