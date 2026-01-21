(Tyler, Texas) - Folks, I hope you're ready for winter, for a weekend. A couple of cold fronts will allow some frigid air to move into East Texas and could bring a wintry weather mix that'll lock us in for about 72 hours. No, it won't be the Snowmageddon of 2021, but it's still going to be cold with some ice, and possibly snow, on the ground.

That's why you'll need to protect the four p's this weekend, people, pipes, pets and plants. For our outside pipes, it's good to have some kind of cover over those faucets to prevent that cold in from getting in and possibly bursting your home's pipes. What's weird is that there's a Whataburger cup hack that can help this.

Weird Whataburger Cup Hack That Could Save Your Pipes

This was posted on the Corpus Christi Cronica Facebook page. The post in question shows a Whataburger cup covering an outside faucet to help keep out the cold air that could freeze and burst your home's water pipes. They even rigged it up just like those faucet covers you can get at Lowes so it will stay on tight.

The question to ask is, would this actually work? Those cups are great at keeping our Dr Pepper cold. Well, according to Shawn Kelley with Texas A&M University-Central Texas, it will. Basically, it's the bubbles in the Styrofoam of the cup that give it it's insulating properties (KHOU).

Protecting Your Home's Pipes with a Whataburger Cup

Weatherman Matthew Seedorfft of FOX 26 in Houston went on TikTok and said that it's very possible it could work. He even mentions that the faucet is probably wrapped in a towel underneath the cup. Now that might just work.

Whataburger for the win. - Matthew Seedorfft, FOX 26 Houston

I may have to give this a try for the weekend. Lows are expected to be in the mid 20s, give or take, across East Texas this weekend. In total, we'll be below freezing for about 72 hours. There's the possibility of a sleet/ice/snow mixture this weekend, too. Get bundled up and enjoy the "warmth" on Monday.

