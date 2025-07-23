(KNUE-FM) My dogs make my life better, I say it all the time, because I am truly blessed with two amazing dogs. They show me unconditional love, and I love to spoil them with dog treats and belly rubs. But one of my favorite organizations here in East Texas that helps rescue animals is in need of some assistance this weekend.

Why Pets Fur People Needs Help

The oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas is Pets Fur People and the staff there are some of the kindest people on the planet. But recently they took to their social media channels to ask for some help on a project this weekend. They need some hardworking people that will help them move a wire dog run from the front of their kennels to the back.

How Moving the Dog Run Helps Adoptions

The reason for the project is ultimately to help the animals. Their goal in moving the dog run is to give the dogs better visibility to potential adopters. This means a better chance of helping these animals find their forever homes. Which is what it’s all about.

How You Can Volunteer This Weekend

Even if you only have a few hours that you can help out, that is still amazing. Any and all volunteers are being asked to email shelter@petsfurpeople.org and let them know what time you can help out this weekend. The goal is to work on the project between Saturday July 26th and Monday July 28th, and with such fantastic people here in East Texas the project will probably be done quickly.

