(Smith County, Texas) - Scammers are the lowest of thieves and the laughing stock of real criminals. They sit behind a computer and dial numbers to prey on the person who picks up the phone. They target those who they feel would be the most vulnerable.

These scammers will use the name of respected officers in your town to make it sound like the ruse they're carrying out is for real. They'll threaten and get rude with the potential victim to make them feel uneasy. In the end, too many fall for it and it's very difficult to locate them so that's why they continue to do it.

Scammers are Calling Any and Everyone in Texas

The Smith County Sheriff's Office recently put out a warning about a scammer calling East Texans saying they missed jury duty and that a fine needed to be paid immediately to avoid getting arrested (KNUE). The caller will sound very real and very intimidating and many will fall for the ruse.

I remember many years ago when I got a call on my line at work. The caller stated that I owed money for something (I don't recall exactly what the money was for). I said that I don't owe anyone or any creditor any money. The caller immediately escalated the situation and said that a police officer was on the way right now to arrest me unless I paid. I told the caller "Go ahead" and hung up. No police arrived.

Scammers in Collin County

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner got a call from one of these scammers recently (WFAA). The caller even identified himself as "Jim Skinner, Sheriff of Collin County." Sheriff Skinner listened to the caller's spiel and then told the caller that he is the real sheriff and that when the caller is found, they'll go to jail.

This is the most popular tactic for scammers right now, impersonating law enforcement. Any law enforcement agency in Texas will tell you that they will never call you directly to solicit money. The best thing to do when you get a call like this is to hang up and report the call to your local police department.

READ MORE: Tyler Police Have Issued a New Warning About a Phone Scam

READ MORE: Fake Parking Tickets is Now the New Money Stealing Scam in Texas

If Your Boss Does 1 of These 6 Things, They're Breaking the Law in Texas We need a job to earn a wage to afford the things we need in life. Sometimes, bosses can get overzealous with their authority and break the law. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com