(Tyler, Texas) - Scammers want nothing more than to rob you of your money or your personal information. It doesn't matter how old you are or how little or how much money you have in the bank, a scammer just wants to steal. They are despicable.

Scammers use all kinds of scare tactics to get that money or information from you. They'll sound very convincing, too, and use all kinds of tricks to make you think what's happening is real. A new scam is being carried out in East Texas that Tyler Police are warning us about.

Missed Jury Duty Arrest Scam Reported to Tyler Police

Tyler Police have sent out a notice about a scam being carried out in East Texas (KETK). The scam involves a caller using a spoofed Smith County 911 phone number. The scammer will say you missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for your arrest. The caller will tell you to pay for the warrant to revoke the arrest.

The scammer will identify themself as a Sergeant and will even give a badge number. The scammer will also connect with a supervisor to further legitimize the call. The caller will say that unless money is paid immediately, the prospected victim will be arrested.

What to Do If You Receive This Call

The best course of action if you receive this call is to hang up. After hanging up, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement to report this call and what you were told on the call. Please let your elderly relatives know about these calls as they are the most likely the target.

