Although, when it comes to catching those comfortable engaging in things like, I dunno...THEFT--the cameras help. (It's a wonder some folks wouldn't want to wear the mask at least in scenarios like this. But alas...)

Photo: Tyler PD Facebook page

On Friday, the Tyler Police Department posted this photo and a descriptive synopsis. This lady, whose name is currently not known, decided to stroll through the Tyler Wal-Mart on the SSW Loop and help herself to a $329 Bissell Crosswave Vaccuum without paying.

Look, these are difficult times for everyone. But personally, I'd rather borrow one from a friend rather than risk time in jail. But then again, I guess that means one doesn't have to worry about vacuuming for awhile.

Get our free mobile app

And from this photo, she honestly looks kinda excited about her retail-sans-payment adventure.

Apparently, someone else was with her though. Because after her vacuum-cleaner heist, she hopped into the passenger side of this vehicle in the photo.

Photo: Tyler PD Facebook page

Do you recognize her? Tyler Police are looking for her. If so, the police request you reach out to Detective Kieny at (903) 531-1045. If you'd prefer, you can also call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

Thanks for taking a few minutes to take a look.

40 Texas Kids Went Missing in August 2021 These Texas children were reported missing in August of 2021. If you've seen any of them or have any information concerning their whereabouts, call 911 or the NCMEC's hotline: 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Photo Highlights from the Tyler Police Department's Lip Sync Challenge! Dear Tyler Police Department--thank you for doing this. And watching it again is just as delightful as it was before. Please do more!