When I imagine what an example of an "ideal" life in ETX means, this stunning Whitehouse, Texas waterfront estate is definitely on that list.

Is it cheap? Well, no...of course not. LOL. But even though only a few of us might be able to afford it, it's still quite something to behold. This private, luxurious lakefront home sits on around 2 acres and offers an incredible venue for that indoor/outdoor living lifestyle so many dream of these days.

From the moment you pull in through the gated motor court onto the property, you'll feel instantly welcomed by the 2-story porte cache. Living here would likely feel more like you live at a resort. And honestly, I suppose you could rent one of the 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms out to guests if one were so inclined. One of those bedrooms, a suite no less, is even ADA equipped.

And of course, since you'll want to know about the kitchen (because don't we all), you'll see how lovely it is in the photos. It's truly a "Chef's kitchen." And you might want to consider hiring a sommelier for your first shindig in the home, because the wine and gun room had room for 700 bottles. There's also a hidden safe room to store all of those valuables you want to keep away from prying eyes.

This Whitehouse, TX home offers a both a dramatic staircase AND an elevator to the upper floors.

When it comes to heading upstairs, you have options: Would you prefer the gorgeous staircase or are you more in the mood to take the elevator up to the media room and THIRD story bar area? And those views... Well, you'll see.

There's also a 5 car garage, too. And if exquisite landscaping is what you desire, there's plenty of that, too--including a well lit walkway to the saltwater pool, 3-boat and 3-jet ski lift boathouse. AND in case you need extra sleeping quarters, check out the 4-bed bunk room.

Ready to take a photographic journey through this luxurious Whitehouse, TX home? Let's take a look:

Here's the link if you want more specific details.

