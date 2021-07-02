[PHOTOS] What I Actually Do to Lose Weight and Feel Better Almost Immediately
With all due respect to my fellow East Texans who are low-carb advocates and KETO-aficionados, I’m not sure how some folks live without carbs. I tried those types of diets so many times when I was younger. Although I would lose some weight, after awhile I just didn't feel very good--not long term, at least.
I also knew it wasn't sustainable for me to commit my entire life to not eating carbs. That's the thing with trying to get into ketosis---it just takes a few bites of carbohydrates to push you out. To me, that didn't seem natural. I told myself I'd just have to be slightly puffier than I’d be otherwise. (Or so I thought.)
And so I gave up. I told myself I'd just have to be a little puffier than I would be otherwise if it meant I could enjoy potatoes, rice, and bread.
(Side note about carbohydrates--they're not all created equal. Yes cupcakes are carbohydrates, but so is a baked potato. It's the type of carbs that matter. Eating carbs laden with oil and sugar is obviously going to affect us differently than organic brown rice.)
Then I discovered whole-food, plant-based eating. For some yes this means vegan, too. For others, it simply means the primary focus of your diet in on fruits and veggies, whole grains, and plenty of legumes. (Some people add some eggs, fish, chicken, or even beef to their diets. Although, I like to wait until I've fully stabilized my plan before I diverge.)
Thankfully, there are plenty of stores and restaurants here in East Texas that make this way of eating quite simple, actually.
Whether I'm picking up some veggies kits at Fresh by Brookshires, stopping by Sprouts for some whole grain bread, or even eating out at Mario's Italian Restaurant--it's almost always fairly simple to accomplish. Latin/Mexican food restaurants like Villa Montez or Javi's have lots of great options, too.