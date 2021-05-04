Do You Cut the Tags Off Sheets & Pillows? [Poll]

I remember growing up being scared to death to cut the tags off my new pillows. They have that warning that says you can be arrested for removing that tag.

via GIPHY

Now that I am a grown-up, I just have to wonder aloud, why is it illegal to cut the tags off sheets and pillows? I mean, it is only illegal if you are NOT the consumer. Right?

Get our free mobile app

Of course, we know that it is definitely illegal to cut any tags off of merchandise of "textile fibers", but does this mean that it's a dang felony?



via GIPHY

I have never heard of anyone ever going to jail for that, though. Could you imagine the prison scene?

via GIPHY

INMATE #1: "What are you in for?"

TAG MAN: "Cutting the tags off of pillows."

INMATE #1: "WHOA! That is despicable. You should really be ashamed of yourself!" *scoots away from Tag Man*

Don't be messing around with those tags, my friend!

I hate those freaking tags. I don't even know what purpose they serve, other than to annoy the crap out of you when you bring home a new mattress, comforter, or pillow set. They even put tags on carpets and rugs these days. You cut the tag off of that and you are not the consumer, expect to be doing some HARD time at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston!

via GIPHY

Actually, that is not likely to happen (whew!) because the penalty only applies to the seller of the merchandise and they would be charged with a CIVIL penalty, not a criminal one. According to this link at Cornell Law University, the penalty for cutting off tags is $10,000 for each offense!

The reason why they put tags on in the first place is so that you as the consumer can rest assured that the product you are buying is legal, according to blogs.findlaw.com. Do you mean to tell me that once upon a time there were some bootleg comforters running around in the streets?

"Hey man, wanna buy a fake pillow?"

You know what, I'm going to go cut the tags off my new bedsheets right now! You've been struck by a smooth criminal!



Here's your theme song!

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.