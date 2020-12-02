‘Pints and Pups’ On December 10 To Benefit The SPCA of East Texas

I absolutely adore that we have events like this all around East Texas--although arguably not nearly as many this year. I appreciate the businesses that not only provide a great time for people and pups alike, but also contribute much needed fundage to the SPCA of East Texas who do so much for the welfare of our beloved dogs and cats and make East Texans aware of adoption opportunities.

Obviously, as we continue to deal with Covid-19, please bring your mask and continue to practice safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC.

I also love the patio space at ETX Brewing Co. Even on random evenings, time spent there enjoying a brew very often include meeting a new animal friend. It's just a very welcoming community environment. So, why not tell Siri to remind you about the 'Pints and Pups' event coming to ETX Brewing Co on December 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

And yeah, bring the dogs and make an evening of good food, brews, and fun on the patio. A portion of every beer sold will go to the SPCA of East Texas, too. On top of that, they're offering free chips and salsa to patrons who bring an item to donate to the event. (Make sure those dogs are on a leash.)

Get connected and learn more about what items they're looking for here.

Here are a few we know for sure they're looking for, according to the event Facebook page:

- Puppy Pads

- IAMS Smart Puppy, Large Breed, & Mini-chunks Dog Food

- Tidy Cat Clumping Cat Litter

- Collars of all sizes & Leashes

- New or Used Towels & Blankets

- Dog Beds

- Dog & Cat Toys & Treats

- Cleaning Supplies such as Clorox Wipes, Paper Towels & Clorox Bleach