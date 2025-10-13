If you are ever in downtown Tyler around breakfast time, you've got to stop by P&K Koloaches and Donuts. In fact, it may be the one kolache and donut spot in East Texas that is worth being late to work for, just remember to get something for your boss, too.

The first time I tasted a P&K kolache, my life changed forever. It had bacon, cream cheese, jalapenos, and pineapple. I'd never imagined that combination in my wildest dreams, but it was the perfect mix of sweet, spicy, and delicious bread. Have you been there yet?

P&K Koloaches Are Always Worth Being Late to Work

I was running late for a meeting once, grabbed some P&K on the way, which made me even later, but guess what? No one cared when I walked in with a bag full of cro-nuts and savory breakfast kolaches.

Get our free mobile app

And the guys aren't afraid to take risks and experiment, too. Have you ever heard of a TACO KOLACHE? Well, they are real and they do exist at P&K Kolaches and Donuts located at 508 W. Front Street. They'll even take special orders and create something specifically for you, provided you give them enough notice.

The family-owned donut shop has been serving up glazed donut breakfast sandwiches and one-of-a-kind kolaches for a few years now here in the Rose City. I'm still excited to introduce people to their culinary masterpieces.

Whether it's the cro-nut breakfast sandwiches, taco kolaches, or my favorite bacon, cream cheese, jalapenos, and pineapple kolaches that grab your attention, I'm just glad you're looking. And it might be a problem if I didn't mention their wide selection of stuffed kolaches, including several pizza varieties, and their best-selling BBQ Brisket, which you can get with bacon, eggs, cheese, and jalapeno added.

Whether you wake up early to grab some tomorrow morning or you're running late, so you stop by to get a few smooth-things-over cro-nuts, be sure to check them out in-store at 508 W Front St., Tyler, TX, or give them a call at (903) 917-1376.