Plan To Stay At This Beautiful Villa Resort-Style Home In Longview, Texas

As gas prices continue their climb and edge ever closer to breaking the $5.00 per gallon mark here in East Texas, more families are rethinking their long-distance summer vacation plans.

Opting to stay closer to home will save on gas and when you take a good look around East Texas, there are quite a few activities and things to do, even during the beatdown of the summer heat! Thanks to rental opportunities, you no longer have to stay in a traditional hotel, you can stay at this awesome villa resort-style home in Longview.

This 3500-square foot home has enough space for a couple of families to share the cost and when the kids are in tow, they can expend a lot of that energy swimming in the pool in the backyard. It's just not the pool and spa that will keep the kids, and adults, entertained, there's also a pool table, ping pong table, a theater room, and plenty of other board and card games to play.

Although near Longview, it still has a secluded feel thanks to the four acres that surround it. So you don't exactly feel like you're near the city. For an additional fee, use that gas money you saved for a private chef, massage, or chauffeur service, or book yourself a relaxing getaway from the kids with a spa treatment at the nearby spa or they will come to you and pamper you for the afternoon.

Vacation rental - yes, it is.

The villa resort getaway has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and lots of space for a family or multiple families to stay a day or longer.

Friends gathering rental - yes, it is.

This could be the perfect setting for an awesome girls' weekend or bachelorette party as you sit on the rooftop terrace sipping on a glass of wine and watching the sun go down.

Wedding rental - yes, it is.

The grounds can easily be converted into hosting that perfect wedding and reception, which it has done and offers up some stunningly picturesque views for those wedding photos.

