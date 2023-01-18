Pretty In Pink. Rent An All Pink A-Frame Home In Waco On Airbnb

Get our free mobile app

Pink. Pink is traditionally considered to be an extremely girly color. With that in mind, if you're looking for a unique place for you and a few of your girlfriends to escape and get away to for a weekend in an extremely feminine setting, you need to check out the 'Rad, Pink A-Frame In Waco', Texas that's listed on Airbnb.

Plan your girly trip, bachelorette party or even a girl's shopping trip to visit the Magnolia Market and shop Chip and Joanna Gaines' Silo's in Waco and book a night at this extremely unique property. And when you split the per night cost between you and six others, it's an extremely affordable weekend getaway!

Pink is EVERYWHERE you look on this property.

There are complimentary pink slippers upon arrival. Inside you'll find a pink refrigerator, pink covered dining room chairs, bubble gum pink vinyl flooring, pink tile backsplash in the kitchen, pink bedding in nearly every room, pink shower curtains and pink walls and some kind of pink decor everywhere.

While it's an A-frame home there's still plenty of room.

Typically A-frames are a smaller home. This property can accommodate up to seven guests in its four bedrooms and has two baths.

Outdoor activities are galore.

This place sits on 1.4 acres and has year-round outdoor activities. Plenty of outdoor seating underneath some large trees for shade, because we know how perfect it can be in the spring and fall, but in the summertime, we're looking for that shade! There's also a hot tub to relax in and a firepit to warm up by on those cool evenings or days.

This place is pretty popular and has received some great reviews so far.

Cassidy - We loved our stay at the Pink house! It was perfect, peaceful, and every detail was fun and adorable! Perfect for our daughters pink birthday weekend. Would be great for a girls weekend or fun shower / event as well! It’s close to everything needed, but still felt private. We’d love to go again for another stay 💕💕💕

Jenny - Saw Alli's place at the last minute and booked immediately. It is absolutely adorable! So many cute pink touches throughout. Host was extremely responsive and accommodating as well. Will absolutely be back soon!

This cute house would be a perfect place to host brunch or tea or a cute ladies weekend. A must for anyone that loves PINK!

Pretty In Pink. Rent An All Pink A-Frame Home In Waco On Airbnb If you're looking for a 'girly girl' place for a girl's weekend, this cute little A-frame home in Waco is the perfect destination.

