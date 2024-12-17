(Plano, Texas) - Accidents happen. There is no way to prevent them. That's why they are called accidents. It could be spilling a drink. It could be tripping on something unseen on the floor. It could be hitting another car. One accident we hope never happens to us is hitting another person while we are driving. For a driver in Plano, that fear came true. But instead of stopping to make sure everyone was okay, their thought process was to back up and drive away as if nothing had happened.

Plano Girl Lucky to Be Alive After Hit-and-Run

A lot of kids will spend some time each morning and afternoon walking from their home to their school and vice versa. For those kids, it probably makes more sense because they're only a couple blocks from the school. It could also be a time for them to get together with a couple of friends and enjoy some time together before walking into class. For a 12-year-old Plano girl, her walk to school almost turned tragic the morning of December 12.

An unidentified Plano 12-year-old girl was walking to school. As she was crossing the road at the intersection of Westridge Drive and Wilson Drive, a black SUV turned the corner and hit her. She was pushed back several feet from the impact but was able to get up and walk to the curb. The driver of the SUV backed up then sprinted forward down the street they were turning from (Fox 4 News).

Police Need Help Identifying the Driver

The driver appears to be a white female from video from a doorbell camera that caught the whole accident on camera, including the girl's screams of terror before, during and after being hit. The vehicle is believed to be a Buick Enclave. As of this writing, Tuesday, December 17, Plano Police have not been able to identify the driver or locate the vehicle. They believe the driver could live in a surrounding neighborhood but haven't been able to confirm that.

The driver of the Buick Enclave could face a felony charge of failure to stop and render aid. The charge could have been a lot less if the driver had simply stopped and called police and made sure the girl was okay. If you are reading this and live in the Plano area and have any information that can assist police, you are asked to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148 or email policetips@plano.gov with your information.

