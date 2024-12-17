(Tyler, Texas) - Every time we get into our vehicles, we are met with a plethora of lights and dings and messages. It gets to the point that we know what they're saying and just ignore them all together. These lights and dings and messages are designed to keep us safe inside of our vehicle. Yes, the warnings are common sense to us but vehicle manufacturers, and our government, feel they need to cover themselves to warn us.

The Feds Requiring a New Vehicle Alarm Starting in 2027

When you back out of your driveway and start heading down the road, you'll get a loud alarm and flashing symbol if you failed to buckle your seatbelt. This is in your car to let you know it needs to be done to keep you safe in the event you are in an accident. You will also get that alarm if your front passenger hasn't buckled their seatbelt. That alarm and flashing symbol won't shut off until you park the vehicle or buckle your seatbelt.

If you have passengers in your rear seat, you won't get that alarm. Some vehicles may have a flashing symbol to let you know but no alarm will sound. That will all change starting in 2027 when all new vehicles will be required to come equipped with an alarm if your rear passengers are not buckled (WFAA).

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Study

This new requirement comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that the use of seatbelts in the back seat were used at a lower rate than in the front. Surprisingly, the study found that the front seatbelts were used 92% of the time. Um, shouldn't that be 100%. The seatbelts in the back seat of vehicles were used 82% of the time.

The NHTSA believes these new vehicle requirements will save even more lives and hopefully bring that usage percentage up to 100%.

