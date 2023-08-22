Remember That Time in ’16 PlayStation ‘MLB The Show’ Tapped Whiskey Myers?

With the baseball teams in Houston, Texas and Arlington, Texas playing, and with Whiskey Myers set to return home to East Texas for the first time in eight years this October, it's the perfect time to throwback to when the boys were featured on PlayStation's 'MLB The Show 16' trailer.

Released online in December of 2015, the trailer features the fan-favorite "Bar, Guitar, and a Honky Tonk Crowd." The song plays in the background as we get a look a pre-beta footage of the, then, soon-to-be-released game.

You can see the Whiskey Myers trailer for MLB The Show below, and while I've got you, about their return home; have you got your tickets to see Whiskey Myers and Ludacris at Rose City Music Festival yet? We're back on The Brick Streets of Tyler, TX, on October 14th.

Last October over 7,000 live music fans found their way to Downtown Tyler for a full day of amazing local eats and an unforgettable night of live entertainment, headlined by country-rocker Koe Wetzel and GRAMMY award winning rapper Nelly.

We're following '22 by welcoming home East Texas' own Southern Rockers Whiskey Myers. This show will mark the first time the boys, who cut their teeth in and around Tyler, have returned to The Rose City since 2015. Eight years since they've been home, that's ludicrous.

And speaking of Ludacris, he's sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and is a blockbuster movie star. He's starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, Crash which received an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2006, Hustle & Flow which earned him a SAG Award, and many more.

Plus performances from Matt Koziol and DJ Shayne Payne.

Tickets are on sale now. Here's the link you'll need to get yours. Below are what each ticket level will get you.

VIP: Entry Time - 2 pm. The ticket includes early entry into the festival, samples from all participating restaurants, a festival t-shirt, two free beverages, a private VIP area in front of the stage, a private bar & private restrooms . SOLD OUT

. General Admission: Entry Time - 3 pm. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access.

Entry Time - 3 pm. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access. Concert Only: Entry Time - 4:45 pm.

In '22 we welcomed over 15 of the best restaurants Tyler has to offer. This year we're looking to grow that number. Would you like to showcase your East Texas restaurant at Rose City Music Festival? If you own a local restaurant and would like to participate please email tsmevents@townsquaremedia.com.

