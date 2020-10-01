Police Need Your Help In Finding 1-Year-Old Missing For 2 Weeks From Tyler

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are asking for your help in locating a 17-month-old that's been missing since September 18.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, 17-month-old Ellisia Pair was ordered into Child Protective Services custody by Judge Robert Wilson on Sept. 18. She was last seen with her mother, 20-year-old Allie O’Neal of Kilgore.

Ellisia is described as a white female, 2 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing roughly 20 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police believe that Ellisia and her mother are in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or Carthage area. Allie may be driving a white Chevy truck with Colorado plates 639-UKD or a Silver Camry with Texas plates NCN-7692.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ellisia Pair or her mother, Allie O’Neal, is asked to call Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at (903) 241-8916 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Meanwhile, an active Amber Alert remains in place for a 1-month-old baby missing out of Wells, TX. Armaidre Argumon has also been missing since Sept. 18, and was last seen wearing just a diaper.

Law enforcement officials believe Argumon to be in grave or immediate danger. The baby's father has since been arrested.