Police Want This Woman Caught Stealing at Walmart in Kilgore, Texas--Seen Her?

Earlier Monday morning, the Kilgore Police Department shared a post regarding a theft that took place at the Walmart in Kilgore, Texas.

This person allegedly picked up someone else's Apple Airpods case and claimed it belonged to them. I'd imagine some people would never have suspected this person might engage in theft. This is one more example of how we can never judge a book by its cover.

We also never cease to be amazed how, in addition to a willingness to engage in criminal behavior, it seems some people remain blissfully ignorant that they are almost always on camera when out shopping. After all, even in places that don't utilize security cameras, you never know when someone might be documenting whatever it is you may be doing on their phone. But alas--here we are.

Here's the post they shared earlier today which includes a video of the person of interest in this case:

The Kilgore, Texas Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying this person and ideally discovering where they might be at this time.

We are asked to please reach out to Detective Joey Johnston at 903-218-6906 if we have any details or more information regarding this case. If you'd prefer, you can shoot him an email at Joseph.Johnston@CityofKilgore.com. The reference case here is number 2201-0829. They may want that number for you, so have it ready if you can.

And as always, Kilgore Police remind us all that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Activity Ideas for Kids and Teens in Kilgore Some of these answers are tongue and cheek, so please enjoy a laugh but only take part in the activities that won't get you in trouble with the law.

Impressive Modern and Classic Cars on Display at Kilgore Cruise Night Here is look at the vehicles that were on display this past Saturday at Kilgore's Cruise Night.