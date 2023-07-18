The world needs more people like Pop and Nan out of Longview, Texas. They are known all over the world for his charming personality and her gentle heart. These two East Texas legends have made quite the name for themselves as they have millions of fans all over the world from their social media pages, but they are always going big when it comes to giving back at home here in Texas.

Just recently I was talking with their grandson Jason Roy the person responsible for helping create the videos that we all enjoy, and he was telling me about their latest generous donation that is going to help our neighbors stay cool during the extreme heat we have been dealing with lately.

The Donation Went to the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity

Pop and Nan connected with the events coordinator at the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity (Hegan Rotondo) and donated 13 air conditioning units. Here is what Hegan had to say about the donations.

We appreciate Pop and Nans generous donation of ac units. Because of their great donation 13 families will stay cool this summer with temps reaching over 100 degrees.

Let's Get Serious About a Pop and Nan Statue

He is a Veteran; she is a loved teacher that spent decades teaching in East Texas. They have brought so much positive attention to the city of Longview. I really hope the city of Longview does something to honor them soon.

Pop and Nan, thank you for being amazing people and the perfect representation of everyone in East Texas.

