A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas.

It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.

After all, it wasn't too terribly long ago when the Five Guys in Tyler, Texas closed up, too. That happened in July of 2021.

Five Guys Burger and Fries opened its doors in Longview on October 22, 2012, according to the Longview News-Journal who also shared what the sign posted on their front door at their Longview location at 3405 North Fourth Street had to say:

“This location will be permanently closing our doors. Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 p.m. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”

We are thankful that there are so many great places to find a great burger in fries in East Texas, though it's always a bummer to lose one enjoyed by so many.

One of the things that Longview residents enjoyed was how fresh everything tasted. I've missed the Five Guys in Tyler but was comforted knowing I could still enjoy one in Longview.

According to the website, Five Guys was started in 1986 in Washington D.C. by the Murrell Family--Parents Jerry and Janie, along with their...how many sons? Yep. FIVE. One of the things they've been known for is the burgers formed by hand and of course those amazing fries.

They will be missed in East Texas.

Where is your favorite place to get a burger in East Texas? Here are some great options in Longview:

