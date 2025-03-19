There is a product recall going on with these items being sold at popular retailers in Texas such as Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and Target.

We’re talking about a popular children’s sunscreen that is being recalled not only in Texas but nationwide.

What Brand of Sunscreen is Being Recalled?

According to NBCDFW, the voluntary recall is from the brand Babyganics, it was first issued on February 14th after “quality testing found results that were not expected.”

The company out of Wisconsin went on to say that the specific products being recalled didn’t meet their quality standards.

To make sure all consumers and retailers are safe they have issued a full refund for anyone who has any of their products being recalled.

What Products are Being Recalled Specifically?

The recall applies to multiple of their sunscreen products.

The first recall is for Babyganics Continuous Spray SPF 50 Totally Tropical.

The other recall is Babyganics SPF 50 Rollerball Totally Tropic.

If you want to know more about the recall you can click here.

Don’t Put Your Family’s Safety in Danger

Whenever you hear of a product recall like this, take action.

It’s best to double check your bathroom to see if you have any of this sunscreen in your cabinet.

If you find some, either return it for a refund or throw away any product that hasn’t been used.

The last thing you want is a friend or family member to come over and use more of a product that has been recalled.

You can never be too careful when it comes to the safety of our loved ones.

