15 Popular Snacks You’ll No Longer Be Able To Buy In Texas This Year

You'd think I'd be used to snack companies doing this to me. I've had trust issues ever since Crystal Clear Pepsi and Dunkaroos just up and disappeared on me as a kid.

But no company cares how much I love one of its products -- especially if I'm the only one -- something I learned the hard way. Nestle never brought back Butterfinger BBs, and I wound up sending them a jar of my tears.

Popular Snacks You'll No Longer Be Able to Buy In Texas.

Usually, it's at the beginning of the year that companies take stock of what's working, what isn't, and what they think they should scrap altogether. The folks over at Sporked got a list of Frito-lay cancellations and I felt inclined to share them with you so you aren't blindsided by the cancellation during an epic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pie craving like I was in 8th grade.

Doesn't the green coating look delicious? Ok - let's get into the list. Before you get too upset it is important to remember that this list, of course, is tentative, so there's still a chance that your favs don't get axed -- but just prepare yourself for the worst now.

In 2025, Frito-Lay plans to discontinue:

Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar Smart Food

Ruffles Lime & Jalapeno

Tostitos Mexican Three Cheese

Tostitos Black Bean & Garlic

Lay’s Honey BBQ Poppables

Sun Chips Chili Lime

Popcorners Sour Cream & Onion

Additionally, Frito-Lay plans to cut the Doritos Dinamita Sticks line and several obscure Cheetos flavors. You can see the full list, and cry, below. We won't tell.