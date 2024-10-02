Port Strike: What Grocery Item Shortages to Expect in Texas

The dockworkers' strike means ports have been shut down all over the U.S., including Texas. Because of this, people are concerned about potential grocery item shortages. None of us in the Tyler, Texas area want to face food and grocery item shortages on top of everything else challenging us right now. According to reports: The bad news is that a port shutdown due to the strike that goes on for a longer period could mean we would potentially have to deal with price increases and grocery item shortages. The better news? We may be better prepared to deal with it. A report from KHOU 11 out of Houston, Texas shared that some retailers say they're prepared and don't anticipate that consumers will feel a shortage--at least for a time.

Yesterday, H-E-B shared a statement that they don't expect customers will be impacted by the port strike--at least not for a while.

The statement went on to say:

'Our team has been working with suppliers for weeks to serve Texans. Most products are not impacted by this strike. Our stores are receiving shipments and are in a strong position that allows our partners to continue to restock shelves throughout the day.'

Well, that's comforting to hear.

At the same time, East Texans like to prepare, at least mentally, before any fallout occurs (if it does.) In the spirit of preparedness, we want to share the items that are expected to potentially be scarce if the strike goes on longer than anticipated.

To be clear, we have been advised NOT to do any panic buying, as that often only makes things worse.

That being said, here are the grocery items most at risk if the strike is not resolved reasonably soon:

