Austin Meade's "Happier Alone" landed inside our top 30 for 2020, holding down the number 20 spot, it's a great, rockin' song on it's own; today Austin smacked us upside the head with the Koe Wetzel remix.

Fittingly in time for the one-year-anniversary of it's original release, Austin Meade has re-cut "Happier Alone" with Koe Wetzel, and the dynamic duo has re-released it for Valentine's Day weekend. Koe told us back in December, when he was on Radio Texas, LIVE!, that he and Austin were cooking up something in the studio during their acoustic run, welp, this is it.

Happier Alone" has really changed my life just since it’s release on Valentine’s Day (2020). We felt it was a special song from the day it was written and I’m so thankful for the people that helped my translate such a simple idea into a kickass song and video.

And if you guys follow Koe or Austin on socials, you won't be surprised to learn that in addition to the remix we got a new music video as well. Koe plays a daydreaming janitor at roller skating rink, and Austin his d*ckhead boss. Oh and don't forget, Meade's new album, Black Sheep, has been pushed it'll now be out on March, 19th.

