‘God Bless The USA’ Brings Texas Tech/SFA Game to Halt

At least for a moment in time at Jones Stadium in Lubbock on Saturday night, football fans forgot about political division over vaccines, Republican versus Democrat, and remembered what is really important, WE ARE ALL AMERICAN!

This amazing sight came to us during the Texas Tech Raider and Stephen F Austin Lumberjacks game on Saturday night. I have watched this video over 10 times and I have gotten goosebumps every time. During one of the timeouts during the game, the song 'God Bless the U.S.A.' By Lee Greenwood was played over the PA system and what happened next was truly amazing. SEE THE VIDEO BELOW, the singing starts around the 20-second mark in the video. What you see is a sing-along with over 50,000 Texans while they waved their cell phone flashlights back and forth. According to a Facebook post, 'the song was so emotional that the officials would not start the next play until the song was over.' #proudtobefromtexas

Saturday was also the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. In a recent survey done by brookings.edu, 93% of Americans ages 30 and above said they can remember exactly where they were or what they were doing the moment they learned of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. I can tell you from personal experience this is absolutely true. I walked into the break room at my job at ATT and saw the breaking news. I could not think straight for the rest of the day. My wife was in a recliner feeding our brand new 5-month-old baby girl. I was worried about the world that we brought our baby girl into and it made me sick to my stomach. What were you doing when you saw the news? Share in the Facebook comments of this post.

