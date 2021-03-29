Rains County Teen Found Safe After Being Abducted By Her Father

UPDATE: 3/29 8:00 p.m.

An Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from Rains County has been found safe.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Justin Gray was arrested Monday (3.29) afternoon in Mineral Wells. His daughter, 14-year-old Lexus Gray, was also found safe.

Lexus was originally thought to be in extreme danger.

Justin is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas and has a parole violation warrant that is currently active. He has also been convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child, and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Rains County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl they say was abducted by a registered sex offender last week.

14-year-old Lexus Gray was allegedly kidnapped by 40-year-old Justin Gray after he assaulted and chased the teen's mother with a knife on Wednesday, March 24. There has been no sign of Lexus since.

The Rains County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that they believe Justin, the teen's non-custodial father, has fled to the Dallas area with her. He's considered to be dangerous and wanted, and that Lexus is in extreme danger at this point.

Justin is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas and has a parole violation warrant that is currently active.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Justin has been convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child, and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Lexus is described as 5'6", and weighs 160 lbs. with blond hair and hazel eyes. Justin is described as 6'1", and weighs 200 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities immediately. The Rains County Sheriff's Office says you can call 911 or the Rains County Sheriff's Office directly at 903-473-3181.