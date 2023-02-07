The Popular Chicken Finger Chain Expands In East Tyler.

There was a recent skit on Saturday Night Live featuring Michael B. Jordan and SNL cast members Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson playing Toyota salesmen at a dealership in Brenham, TX, complaining about the traffic being caused by the new "Raising Cane's" location that opened up and how the traffic for Cane's was killing their dealership.

Hopefully, for the businesses around the NEW Raising Cane's that just opened up in Tyler, they won't have to make an ad like that one.

Cane's Opened Up Their Second Tyler Location On Tuesday (Feb. 7th).

Melz Melz loading...

Decked out in Mardi Gras balloons and beads, Cane's second Tyler location is located at 513 South Southeast Loop 323 just past Front St, right across the street from Wal-Mart. The new location features 2 drive-thrus and another cool thing we found when we went inside was awesome LOCAL art work and posters showcasing the history of Tyler.

We Stopped By During Their Grand Opening Celebration.

Melz Melz loading...

The new store is using Cane's "new" design which will be the first in Northeast Texas that features an outdoor dining space and more. During their grand opening they gave away t-shirts, lanyards, magnets and one lucky person got ""Free Cane's For A Year". Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and they are still hiring if you're looking for work.

Let's take a look inside the new location and pray that traffic isn't insane there.

Tyler's Newest Raising Cane's Has Some Interesting Local Art & Posters. The new Raising Cane’s is located at 513 South Southeast Loop 323.

Look Inside Texas' First Waterless Slide Park Coming Soon Slick City Action Park Is Coming Soon To The Katy Mills Mall near Houston. Let's look inside!