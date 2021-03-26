Randall King is set to play our Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on May 1st in downtown Tyler; along with Parker McCollum, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, and Chris Colston. Along with great live music fans will get to enjoy some of the best BBQ that the Lone Star State has to offer.

By now, you should know Randall King, he made his Radio Texas, LIVE! debut nearly five years ago and has since become a mainstay on our playlist, and on stages across Texas and beyond.

But just in case...

Last December Randall King released his most deeply personal EP to date with Leanna. The project was named to honor his sister who passed away in 2020, and she along with his father inspired his latest single “Around Forever.”

King has saddled himself a rocket ship and he's pointed it straight to the stars. Last summer the country crooner opened that cross-country show for Garth Brooks at drive-in theaters throughout the U.S. You know which one I'm talking about, right? Yeah, that one that set a record for the largest outdoor live musical event in US history. Over 350,000 people attended that one.

In the summer of '17 the product of the thriving Lubbock-music-scene notched his first No. 1 single with "Tuggin' on My Heart Strings," he followed that up with "Mirror Mirror," which went on to become his second No. 1. His singles "She Gone" and "Hey Cowgirl" both became multi-week No. 1s on the Texas charts last year.

Need more Randall King? You can listen to our most recent conversation on my podcast, just search for "Buddy Logan's Aircheck" wherever you listen to podcasts at.