Really, Really, REALLY Last-Minute Gift Ideas

Well, I don't have to tell you that 2020 has been a little...different. Stressful. I'm so thankful that it's Christmastime. I'm hoping we all have a chance to gather our wits and rest a bit. However, this means our typical holiday schedule has been altered a bit. Maybe we're just frazzled and braving the crowds seems overwhelming. For some of us, shopping for presents has been on the backburner, despite our very best intentions.

Even on normal years, we just can't get our shopping done in time. You'd think that with all of the many options in our modern world this wouldn't be such an impossible goal, but yet, next week, some of us will find ourselves staring blankly out the window as we realize we are about to be disowned forever if we don't get something our loved ones will love.

Okay, maybe disowned is a bit over-dramatic but I've met some families that can get quite snarky with one another. Hopefully, that's not yours--but I digress.

Perhaps this may help? Thank you, gift gods, that there are still one or two gift ideas that still seem to be well-received by most people and come across as thoughtful, even. Ready?

Most humans like movies. Happily, even on Christmas Day, you can usually swing by a theater and ask for a popcorn bucket, some of that uber-expensive movie candy, and a gift card. It'd be nice if you could have some tissue paper and ribbon on hand to at least add a little holiday flare--but there you go.

Many humans like coffee and/or tea. Ding, ding, ding. Find a coffee shop, grab some gourmet coffee, an interesting mug, and of course, a gift card. (Same note in regard to tissue paper and ribbon applies. ;))

There may be a few drug stores open. Stop by and create either:

A fun box. This is something my dad used to always get for me and I loved it! Find one gift that's a bit more practical, if you'd like but then go crazy. Adults need to be reminding not to take everything so seriously. Get some bubbles, sea monkeys, a puzzle, pez dispenser, or whatever else you think might make your particular friend smile.

A basket filled with lotions, creams, etc. If it's a man or someone not into smelly salves, make a snack basket they can keep at work or in their secret stash at home. Either way, very often those places also offer gift cards from restaurants, too.

None of those work? Order tickets to a show or concert online...bring a card with a handwritten note telling them what's on the way.

Any others you'd add to this list?